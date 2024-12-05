Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $544,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 497,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,670,000 after buying an additional 59,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Solventum by 37.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Solventum by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solventum by 12.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SOLV. BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Solventum Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SOLV opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.