Townsquare Capital LLC Has $546,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

