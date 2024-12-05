FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,521 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,415 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

FDX opened at $283.32 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $234.45 and a one year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.68.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

