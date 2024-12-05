Townsquare Capital LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,223.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,018 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $109.85.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

