Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,890 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

