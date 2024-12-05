Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $857,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,321,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

FIDU opened at $76.60 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.69 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

