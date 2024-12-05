Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after purchasing an additional 915,058 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,077,000 after purchasing an additional 124,062 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,730.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 164.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

