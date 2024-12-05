BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 3,355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,852,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,427 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BCE by 5,036.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,042 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BCE by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BCE by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,450,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,553,000 after buying an additional 905,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.43, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,228.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

