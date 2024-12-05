BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 143.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,829 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $3,463,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at $626,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 670,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 56,490 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 147.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 161,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 96,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.27.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.