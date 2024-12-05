Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 134 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 75.20%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at $73,668,110.88. This represents a 17.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,590. This trade represents a 32.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,820 shares of company stock worth $23,953,746. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

