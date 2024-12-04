BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 134,121 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116,182 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 279,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,090,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,026,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 238,994 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 865,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

