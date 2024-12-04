Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Match Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 301.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 643,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 267,890 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 126.7% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 37,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Match Group stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.