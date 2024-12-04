Townsquare Capital LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after buying an additional 1,004,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,630,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 481,826 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $26,946,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 262.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,010 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.7 %

IBKR opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.75 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.