Fmr LLC Sells 13,755 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $128,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,472,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,771,000 after purchasing an additional 242,884 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 660,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,382,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,987,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock worth $1,102,524. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

