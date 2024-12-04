D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $168.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.32.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

