Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 104 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 13.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,097 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 270,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,345,000 after buying an additional 76,620 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 174,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 91.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,977.84. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,857.30. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,639 shares of company stock worth $5,960,841. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.