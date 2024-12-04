Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,180,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,990,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.84 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

