Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,043,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 58,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 311.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKWD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

