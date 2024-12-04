Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 4,050 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STVN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 109.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE STVN opened at €20.07 ($21.13) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €19.50 and its 200-day moving average is €19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €16.56 ($17.43) and a one year high of €34.73 ($36.56).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.