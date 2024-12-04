BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Nova were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova by 89.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Nova in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 15.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.80.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $189.91 on Wednesday. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.42 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.27.

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.