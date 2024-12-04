Fmr LLC Has $152.87 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,042 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.02% of Nordson worth $152,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 422.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 300.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,629 shares of company stock worth $914,400. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $258.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.69. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $222.18 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

