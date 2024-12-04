Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $718,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $187.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $143.28 and a one year high of $210.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.89.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.