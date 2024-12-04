Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 7,816 Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Stericycle by 121.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stericycle

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.