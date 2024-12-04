D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,091 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.20. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.