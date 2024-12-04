Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $162.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.38 and a 12-month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $3,826,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,361,265.10. The trade was a 7.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. This trade represents a 33.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

