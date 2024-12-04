Fmr LLC Decreases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,187,028 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $143,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.