The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $187.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.89. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $143.28 and a 12-month high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

