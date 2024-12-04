BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 2,992 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 70.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FN stock opened at $235.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.09.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This trade represents a 51.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. Barclays initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.14.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

