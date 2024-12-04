BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,503 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 743,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 591,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,424,000 after buying an additional 164,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.