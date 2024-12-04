The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.88 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $71,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

