Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $51,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 537,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,947,346.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,633.56. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AUR stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.86.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

