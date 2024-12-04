Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,190 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $301.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.13 and a one year high of $303.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.52 and its 200 day moving average is $262.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.