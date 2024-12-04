The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 244,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,297 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,564,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FER opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. Ferrovial SE has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $48.29.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33.

FER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

