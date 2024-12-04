Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBKR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $186.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $77.75 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

