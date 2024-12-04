Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 111.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

