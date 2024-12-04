Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,131 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,637,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,629 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 207.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,198,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,370 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,218,000 after purchasing an additional 965,100 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 838,005 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. StockNews.com lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

