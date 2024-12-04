Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,011 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 740,476 shares of company stock valued at $59,853,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JCI opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.30.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

