Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 111 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Xylem by 22.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,953,000 after acquiring an additional 554,609 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,657,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,851,000 after purchasing an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.95 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.22 and its 200 day moving average is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

