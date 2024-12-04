Fmr LLC Has $164.78 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,184 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $164,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 12.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 17,072.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 76,313 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 6.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $181.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $201.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.98.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Woodward had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $1,795,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,684.94. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,913 shares of company stock worth $8,502,604. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

