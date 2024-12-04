Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 623,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 572,530 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 548,204 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 532,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4,020.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,366,000 after buying an additional 396,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.0 %

ED stock opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.