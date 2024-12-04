Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

