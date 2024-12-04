Townsquare Capital LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.84.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $340.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

