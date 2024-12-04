Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE JBL opened at $135.51 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. The trade was a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

