FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Stake Reduced by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $110,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 38.6% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS FAPR opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

