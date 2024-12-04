Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 327 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Humana by 244.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $291.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $502.73. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average of $328.34.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

