2,546 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,546 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBP. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,357,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $223.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.06 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.90.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.