iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM opened at $215.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

