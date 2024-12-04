Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,591 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after purchasing an additional 790,596 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,374,000 after purchasing an additional 716,816 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $191.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.55, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

