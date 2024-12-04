44,812 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,186,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 196,644 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Globalstar stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service.

