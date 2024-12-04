Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $327.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.02. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.78. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.60 and a 12 month high of $433.86.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.74.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

